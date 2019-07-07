Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mary
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Saulino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia N. Saulino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia N. Saulino Obituary
Patricia N. Saulino

Deptford NJ - SAULINO, Patricia N. (nee Overacker), on July 5, 2019, of Deptford NJ, formerly of Willingboro NJ. Age 77. Beloved wife of Ronald V. Saulino. She is survived by a brother, Mike Crane and also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was a longtime employee of Dewberry Engineering in Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday from 10-11am at the Catholic Church of St. Mary where her Memorial Mass will be held at 11am at the church. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ If desired, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.