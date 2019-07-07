|
|
Patricia N. Saulino
Deptford NJ - SAULINO, Patricia N. (nee Overacker), on July 5, 2019, of Deptford NJ, formerly of Willingboro NJ. Age 77. Beloved wife of Ronald V. Saulino. She is survived by a brother, Mike Crane and also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was a longtime employee of Dewberry Engineering in Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday from 10-11am at the Catholic Church of St. Mary where her Memorial Mass will be held at 11am at the church. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ If desired, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019