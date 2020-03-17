|
Patricia Palumbo
Haddon Twp. - On March 15, 2020, Patricia (nee Madden), age 81, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home with her husband by her side. Pat was born in Camden, raised in Collingswood and graduated from St. John's Grammar School and Camden Catholic High School Class of 1956. After raising her children, Pat operated a daycare out of her home for over 20 years. Family and kids were her life as she was fondly known to many as "Aunt Pat."
Pat is the beloved wife of 59 years to Robert A. Palumbo. She is the devoted mother of Angela M. Anderson, Anthony G. (Theresa) Palumbo, Julia A. (Michael) Greshak and the late, Robert John Palumbo. She is the loving grandmother of Toni Marie Anderson, Maeghan Anderson, Victoria Palumbo, Nicholas Palumbo, Alexandra Palumbo, Elizabeth Palumbo, Taylor Greshak and Alyssa Greshak along with her great grandchildren, Harper and Liam Meredith. She is also the dear sister of Thomas (Barbara) Madden, James (Agnes) Madden, Michael (Marjorie) Madden, Elizabeth Black and Dennis (Suzanne) Madden and a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Due to current state restrictions regarding public gatherings, her funeral mass and final interment will have to be held privately. A Public Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date once conditions improve and restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for additional information regarding the scheduled services.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020