Patricia Playo
Pennsauken - Patricia Playo, age 83, of Pennsauken, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born to the late Lucas and Sara (nee King) Britt in Collingswood, NJ. Patricia formerly worked as a teacher's aide at Pennsauken High School.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Stephen R. Playo; son, Stephen N. Playo & his wife Nickolette M. Phillips; sisters, Gean Bendler & her husband Bob, Bobby MacDonald & her husband Dave; and Linda Goodwin and family; sister in law, Kathy Britt; many loving nieces and nephews, and her loving dog Rosco.
Patricia is predeceased by her siblings, twin Joyce Alunni & husband Joe, Diana Snoke & husband Jay, and Lucas "Mickey" Britt.
She enjoyed vacations and crab dinners at the family shore house in West Wildwood and trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. She was an Elvis Presley fan, a great bowler, and enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. Most of all she loved her Monday night poker games for over 50 years with her lifelong friends. A devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, and aunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on June 2, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be sent to by visiting wish.org. To see Patricia's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019