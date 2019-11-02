Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
Mantua - Patricia Quigley-Ayscue age 63, of Mantua Twp. passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the Assistant Director of Public Relations and an adjunct Professor of Communications at Rowan University. Patricia was an active parishioner at Church of the Incarnation and the Diocese of Camden. She was an editor for Girlfriends Magazine, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and editor at the Suburban Newspaper Group. Patricia also wrote articles for the Catholic Star Herald. She is survived by her husband, Brian Ayscue, his son Stephen Ayscue (Claudine), her mother Rose M. Quigley (nee Monte), three grandchildren, Olivia, Collette and Georgeanne, her uncle Joe Quigley and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, John Francis Quigley. Family and Friends may visit from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, November 8th, at Smith Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Mantua, and 9:45 am to 10:45 am on Saturday, November 9th at Church Of The Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Burial will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ 08031. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital or Rowan University Street Medicine Project. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
