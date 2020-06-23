Patricia S. Olson
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Age 88, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1931, in Buffalo, NY to Clarence and Dorothy Wagner. She married her childhood friend and love of her life, John Vincent, in May of 1952 who preceded her death in 2000. Pat was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Surviving are her daughter, Leeann, and sons Michael (Dianne), Donald (Connie) Lawrence (Maura), daughter-in-law Karen, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Pat was predeceased by her husband John, son Paul, her parents and brother Edward Wagner. Burial will take place at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 2001 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ. 08003






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
