Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Patricia Sigman
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Patricia S. Sigman


1932 - 2020
Patricia S. Sigman Obituary
Patricia S. Sigman

Blenheim - Patricia S. Sigman (nee Cantz), on January 14, 2020, of Blenheim. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Sigman. Devoted mother of Chuck and Joyce Rowand, Susan and Martin Coppola, Judith Messick, Roberta and Bert Frullo, George Rowand, Leonard Sigman, Jr. (Debbie), John Sigman (Terry), Donna Sigman (Mark) and Wayne Sigman. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was a member of Blenheim Fire House Ladies Auxiliary, Blenheim School PTA and Stratford United Methodist Church, where she was the thrift shop manager. There will be a viewing from 3 to 4pm Friday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 4pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
