Patricia Spera
Formerly of Mt. Laurel - Patricia Spera (nee Stafford), age 86, died on December 2, 2019. Formerly of Mt. Laurel, Patricia has lived in Woodbury for the last few years. She graduated from Camden Catholic High School, Class of 1951. She returned to school at the age of 60 and received her Associate's Degree from Burlington County College. At the age of 71, Patricia received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Rutgers University, Camden, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Patricia volunteered for over 25 years with Deborah Heart and Lung Center where she served as secretary and president of the Moorestown Chapter. She was an avid reader and member of multiple book clubs. Patricia also enjoyed times spent with family at the Pocono Mountains and Hilton Head Island.
She was predeceased in 2018 by her husband of 63 years, Raymond. Loving mother of Raymond (Donna), Pamela, Maryann (Scott) Meves, Patti (Tom) Lindstrom, Lyn (Dan) McGravey, sister of Vincent Stafford, devoted grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30-11:45am in St. Patrick's Church (Holy Angels Parish), 84 Cooper St, Woodbury, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 12pm. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center at www.deborahfoundation.org. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019