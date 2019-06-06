Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Gibbsboro, NJ
Gibbsboro - On June 2, 2019, Patricia T. (nee Feeney) passed away at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born in Reading, PA, Pat was a former resident of Voorhees before retiring to Gibbsboro, NJ. After graduating as Valedictorian of her class from West Catholic Girls High School in South Philadelphia, Pat began working at Philadelphia Quartermaster (Army) Depot in the administrative office. Pat also worked for 20 years for the Hartford Insurance Company as an administrative assistant.

In Gibbsboro, Pat was a part of the Home Association, as well as a member of the Gibbsboro Zoning board, a library volunteer, a judge at the Independence Day Parade and an organizer at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. She was a great friend to many in Gibbsboro as well as a proud member of the Red Hats organization. As a dedicated parishioner to the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister and involved in many church committees.

Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, John B. "Jack" Croghan and her brother, James Feeney. She is lovingly survived by her children, Stephen J. (Patricia) Croghan, Joseph P. Croghan and Eileen F. (Francis) Betz; her grandchildren, Dana Croghan, Cameron Croghan, John "Jack" Betz, and Madeline Betz; her brother, Francis (Kay) Feeney and her sister, Maureen (Joe) McDonnell.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning, June 8th from 9:00 - 10:45 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment following mass will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7 Mill Brook Road, Wilton, NH 03086 or at .
Published in Courier-Post on June 6, 2019
