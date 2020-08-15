1/1
Patricia Thomas
1959 - 2020
Patricia Thomas

Bellmawr - Patricia "Tricksy" Thomas (nee Beel), age 61, of Bellmawr NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on August 14, 2020. Patricia was born on July 31, 1959 in Camden, NJ. She was raised in Gloucester, NJ by her parents, Patricia and Joseph Fanelli, with her three siblings. Soon after graduating from Gloucester Junior High School in 1977, Tricksy met her beloved Paul. Their love story unfolded and Paul and Patricia were married on October 25, 1980 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Runnemede, NJ. Patricia and Paul started a family in 1982 and since then she has starred in her favorite role as mother to Paul and Devon. In addition to her devotion to being a mom, Patricia cherished her role as Mom Mom to her five adoring grandchildren. Tricksy was a selfless and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved spending time at the beach, especially Wildwood, and in the Poconos, going tubing and walking through nature. She loved amusement parks and laughing with her children on the rides. She was a free spirit who loved sitting by a fire and listening to music while enjoying a glass of red wine. Some of her favorite memories include attending many concerts in her lifetime with family and friends. Patricia worked in the mortgage industry for over 25 years where she made many life long friends on whom she left a lasting impression. Tricksy loved and supported her family and friends unconditionally. Her loved ones describe her as kind, caring, patient, sweet, sincere, selfless, funny, and above all, beautiful. She loved to laugh and make people laugh and we all loved her sense of humor. She would stop what she was doing at the drop of a hat to help a family member or friend in need. Tricksy will be eternally missed, but her memory will stay alive through her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of 40 years to Paul. Devoted mother of Paul (Diane) and Devon Doughty (Michael). Loving grandmother of Jayson, Kyle, Michael, Lily, and Luke. Cherished daughter of the late Patricia and Joseph Fanelli. Dear sister of Deborah (Butch), Joseph, and the late Shawn (the late George). Stepsister of Sandi and Joseph, sister-in-law of Margie (Roy), Barb, Debbie, and Joey (Deanne). Also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday, August 19th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Service and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W 13400 S, #510, Herriman, UT 84096 or by visiting https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
