Patrick D. McMullen
Gloucester City - Patrick D. McMullen of Gloucester City passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was 65.
Born in Camden, Patrick grew up in Moorestown and was a Maintenance Supervisor for Standard Warehouse in Pennsauken. He was also a longtime active member of Sacred Heart Church in Camden.
He is survived by his siblings: Mary Ferguson of South Carolina, Thomas McMullen of Bainbridge, NY, Catherine Pauler of Galloway, & Florence Daugherty of Colorado Springs, Co; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his former wife Helen Smith of Gloucester City.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Heart of Camden at www.heartofcamden.org
Arrangements by the Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly. www.perinchief.com