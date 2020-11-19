1/
Patrick D. McMullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick D. McMullen

Gloucester City - Patrick D. McMullen of Gloucester City passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was 65.

Born in Camden, Patrick grew up in Moorestown and was a Maintenance Supervisor for Standard Warehouse in Pennsauken. He was also a longtime active member of Sacred Heart Church in Camden.

He is survived by his siblings: Mary Ferguson of South Carolina, Thomas McMullen of Bainbridge, NY, Catherine Pauler of Galloway, & Florence Daugherty of Colorado Springs, Co; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his former wife Helen Smith of Gloucester City.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Heart of Camden at www.heartofcamden.org

Arrangements by the Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly.

www.perinchief.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved