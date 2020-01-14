Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Rd
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Patrick H. Johnson Obituary
Patrick H. Johnson

Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Gerry (nee McDonnell). Loving father of Peter Johnson and his wife Jennifer. Devoted grandfather of Gavin Patrick Johnson. Dear brother of Sandra Black and Karen Guest (Edmund). Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Mr. Johnson served as Assistant Superintendent, then Superintendent of Medford Township Schools, but had also been a principal in Barnegat and Westampton, a teacher in Mount Holly, and an Interim Superintendent in Hainesport, Eastampton and Deerfield. Active at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former choir member. He was President of the Kings Grant Maintenance Assoc. and President of the Inverness Green Condo Assoc. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 2-4pm Sunday at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery in Mullica Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
