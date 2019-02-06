|
|
Patrick J. Geary
Gloucester Twp. - on February 3, 2019. Age 62. Beloved husband of Vivian (nee San Diego). Devoted father of Reiner Perillo (Nicole). Loving brother of Catherine Korn (August) and the late Theresa Castaldi. Dear brother-in-law of Michael Castaldi, Rosalind Mojica, Emma Lew and Ana Sheldon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Enurnment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, Veteran's Advisory Council, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019