Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Geary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Geary

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Patrick J. Geary Obituary
Patrick J. Geary

Gloucester Twp. - on February 3, 2019. Age 62. Beloved husband of Vivian (nee San Diego). Devoted father of Reiner Perillo (Nicole). Loving brother of Catherine Korn (August) and the late Theresa Castaldi. Dear brother-in-law of Michael Castaldi, Rosalind Mojica, Emma Lew and Ana Sheldon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Enurnment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, Veteran's Advisory Council, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now