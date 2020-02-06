Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick's R. C. Church
Cooper Street
Woodbury, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Tobin


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Tobin Obituary
Patrick J. Tobin

Mickleton - Patrick J. Tobin, of Mickleton, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was 46 years old.

Legacy

Patrick was born in Woodbury, New Jersey and graduated from Gloucester Catholic & Wilmington University. Patrick spent his life dedicated to helping others with his career as a Registered Nurse. Patrick's greatest passion was his family; especially his three adorable daughters who he loved to the moon and back. He was larger than life and always brought out the best in everyone he encountered along his life's journey.

Patrick loved spending time on the beach. He was a passionate Eagles fan and was a huge Philadelphia Sports enthusiast. Patrick coached his daughter's basketball team at St. Margaret's Regional School and also coached softball.

Patrick will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family

He is the beloved husband of Colleen (nee Tinney); loving father of Madelyn, Charlotte & Elizabeth Tobin; dear brother of Phil (Anita), Mary Kate Smith (Dan), Jimmy, Tommy (Mary), Johnny (Dawn), Peggy Ann Gambone (Mike), Ellen McKenna (Bruce); brother-in-law of Connie (David) Lees and son-in-law of Edward & Dorothy Tinney. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Philip & Margaret (nee Ryder) and his brother, Michael (Stacia). A cherished uncle to many loving nieces and nephews.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patrick's visitation on Monday, February 10th, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick's R. C. Church, Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Swedesboro. In lieu of flowers; Patrick's family kindly requests memorial contributions made to The Tobin Girls' Educational Fund, c/o TD Bank, 148 North Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062.

.

Share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -