|
|
Patrick Michael Cokos
Blenheim - Patrick Michael Cokos, a life-long resident of Blenheim, NJ, passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a proud and loving "Pop Pop" to Michael and Ryan, Father to John (Leah) and Husband to Janet (nee Madert).
Pat served his country as an Army combat engineer with the "Red Devils" of the 919th Engineer Company (11th Armored Calvary "Black Horse" Regiment) from 1968 to 1971.
At home, he believed in protecting his community and did so as a public servant in various roles throughout his life.
Second only to being a loyal family man and friend, Pat was a fisherman, defined by his enduring love and respect for everything in nature.
At his family's request, Pat's service will be arranged privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Route 70 East, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or online at www.jdrf.org/donate . Condolences may be shared at
www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020