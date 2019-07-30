|
|
Patrick S. Smith
Marlton - Suddenly on July 25, 2019, Patrick Smith passed away. A resident of Marlton, Patrick worked for Quad Graphics in Westampton, NJ. Patrick is survived by his loving parents, Stephen Smith and Cynthia Smith; his siblings, Rosemary (Kurt) Geisler, Christopher Smith, Matthew Smith and his wife Carol; his wife Alana (nee Davis) and his beloved children, Ella Marie and Liam Henry as well as a large extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, August 2nd from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where his Service will take place at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Seabrook Foundation, In memory of Patrick Smith. Visit www.seabrook.org or send to Seabrook Foundation, 133 Polk Lane, Seabrook, NJ 08302.
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019