Paul A. Young
Bellmawr - Paul A. Young, on May 4, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elaine (nee Maressa). Devoted father of Michael, Mark (Diane) and the late Joseph, David and Michelle Morelli. Loving grandfather of David, Sean, Christina, Jacob, Joseph and the late Melissa and great grandfather of Victoria, Carson and Sean, Jr. Dear brother of Jack Young (Marty) and the late Charles Young (the late Bernadette). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was a veteran of the National Guard. He worked for Lockheed Martin for 47 years as a Microcircuit Specialist. He was also a Union Official and Secretary of the Treasury. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Young's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020