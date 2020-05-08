Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Young


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Young Obituary
Paul A. Young

Bellmawr - Paul A. Young, on May 4, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elaine (nee Maressa). Devoted father of Michael, Mark (Diane) and the late Joseph, David and Michelle Morelli. Loving grandfather of David, Sean, Christina, Jacob, Joseph and the late Melissa and great grandfather of Victoria, Carson and Sean, Jr. Dear brother of Jack Young (Marty) and the late Charles Young (the late Bernadette). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was a veteran of the National Guard. He worked for Lockheed Martin for 47 years as a Microcircuit Specialist. He was also a Union Official and Secretary of the Treasury. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Young's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -