Paul Baratz

Paul Baratz Obituary
Paul Baratz

W. Palm Beach - April 4, 2020, formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Husband of Marian Baratz. Father of Bruce (Joyce) Baratz, the late Brian (Debby) Baratz and Scott (Lesley) Baratz. Grandfather of Stacey (Eli), Shawn (Shira), Michael (Raanan), Daniel, Jessica, Justin (Ashley) and Alex (Jaclyn). Brother of Anne Chernow (Leo) and Betty (Louis) Ciaverelli. A private burial will take place at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
