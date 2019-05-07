|
Paul Baumgardner
Cherry Hill - On May 2, 2019, Paul passed away peacefully at his home with his family at the age of 90. Born in central PA as the oldest of 7 children, Paul graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Penn State University. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. A long-time resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, Paul worked for the majority of his career at RCA / Martin Marietta / Lockheed Martin in Moorestown and was integral in the development of the Aegis Radar System. Paul is described as the epitome of a gentleman, a true spirit of strength, kindness and love.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Patricia (nee Burcher). He is the devoted father of Dr. Kathleen Baumgardner-Chase (Husband, Timothy), the late John P. and the late David P. Baumgardner, Esq. He is the adoring grandfather of Nathaniel, Benjamin, Victoria and Christopher. Nothing gave him more pleasure than watching his children and grandchildren achieve their dreams and accomplishments.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org).
Arrangements Healey Funeral Home
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019