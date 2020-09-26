1/
Paul Buckman
Paul Buckman

Voorhees, NJ - Sept. 26, 2020. Husband of Carol Buckman. Father of David (Rachel Madorsky) Buckman and Laurie (Joseph Ulrich) Buckman. Step father of Jason (Staci) Piccoli, the late Joshua Piccoli and Jessica (Michael) DeTuro. Grandfather of Austin, Evan, Isabella, Jaxon, Adriana, Ryan and Matteo. Brother of Kathi Buckman. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 9:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Funeral services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube channel beginning 10:00 am.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
