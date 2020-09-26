Paul Buckman



Voorhees, NJ - Sept. 26, 2020. Husband of Carol Buckman. Father of David (Rachel Madorsky) Buckman and Laurie (Joseph Ulrich) Buckman. Step father of Jason (Staci) Piccoli, the late Joshua Piccoli and Jessica (Michael) DeTuro. Grandfather of Austin, Evan, Isabella, Jaxon, Adriana, Ryan and Matteo. Brother of Kathi Buckman. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 9:30 am to



PLATT MEMORIAL



CHAPELS, Inc.



2001 Berlin Road



Cherry Hill, NJ



where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Funeral services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube channel beginning 10:00 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store