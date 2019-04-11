|
|
Paul C. Mitchell Sr.
Pitman - Paul C. Mitchell April 9, 2019 of Richwood, NJ. Age 93. Co-owner of Mitchell Tire Service, Glassboro, NJ with his brother Joe for over 50 years. Veteran of World War II. Beloved husband to Gilda (nee Solano) for 64 years. Cherished father of Frank (Christina), Kathy Casella (Mario), Paul Jr. (Susan) and Sharon Porretta (Peter). Loving Pop-Pop to Vincent (Katie), Daniel, Morgan (Nick), Kassie, Shelby, Nick, Gina, Paul and David. Predeceased by sibling Joseph, John, Mafalda, Concetta, Margaret, and Peter. Family and friends are invited to his visitation Friday evening, April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday April 13 at 9:30 a.m. , at Kelley Funeral Home, Pitman, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Glassboro, NJ. Interment at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vet's Helping Vets, Veterans Affairs Office, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019