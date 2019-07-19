|
Paul C. Murphy
Maple Shade - Paul C. Murphy of Maple Shade passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was 92 years old. He was a lifetime resident of Maple Shade. Paul proudly served his country in the US Marines during World War II. Paul was known for his dedication to his family and his endless work ethic, which allowed him to establish several small businesses, including Paul C. Murphy Inc. Rubbish Removal and Fuel Service.
Beloved husband of the late Elvera, who predeceased Paul in 2015, loving father of Michael (Debra) Murphy and Diane (Eric) Stafford, cherished grandfather of James Murphy (Gina), Jacqueline (Justin) DeSalvo and Kristie Murphy (Connor), dear brother of the late Lucy Wrzeszcz, Daniel Murphy and Ann Steffney, he was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and visitation with his family on Sunday evening, July 21st, 7-9 pm and Monday morning, 10-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 19, 2019