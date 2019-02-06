Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul D'Alesandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. D'Alesandro Sr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul F. D'Alesandro Sr. Obituary
Paul D'Alesandro, Sr.

- - Paul F. D'Alesandro, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving son, Paul D'Alesandro, Jr., his mother Theresa "Tess" D'Alesandro, brothers Michael (Kathy) of Newfield, NJ; Richard (Sue) of Medford, NJ and a sister Theresa "Terri" D'Alesandro of Cherry Hill, NJ. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was happiest surrounded by family and friends. He was a life long Eagles fan and Dead Head.

Relatives and friends will gather Saturday February 9th from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Eucharist RC Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.