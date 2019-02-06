|
|
Paul D'Alesandro, Sr.
- - Paul F. D'Alesandro, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving son, Paul D'Alesandro, Jr., his mother Theresa "Tess" D'Alesandro, brothers Michael (Kathy) of Newfield, NJ; Richard (Sue) of Medford, NJ and a sister Theresa "Terri" D'Alesandro of Cherry Hill, NJ. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was happiest surrounded by family and friends. He was a life long Eagles fan and Dead Head.
Relatives and friends will gather Saturday February 9th from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Eucharist RC Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019