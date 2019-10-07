|
Paul Henry Baker
Charlotte - August 11, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 1932 to Sam and Dasha Baker, he lived most recently in Charlotte, North Carolina, and prior to that, Willingboro, New Jersey, and Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was the father of Andrew Baker of New York City (Anne Baker) Jody Mace of Charlotte, North Carolina (Stan Mace) and Susan Baker of Falls Church, Virginia (Michael Khan), the grandfather of Kyla Mace, Charlie Mace, Gia Khan, Ariella Baker, Alastair Baker, Albert Baker, and brother-in-law of Frimal Baker and Marilyn Baker. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Harriett Baker, and his two brothers, Beryl Baker and Jacob Baker. Paul attended the University of Georgia, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration, and from Central Michigan University, graduating with a Master of Arts. He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam with distinction. Among his commendations were the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, The Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement and The Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring from the Air Force as Lieutenant Colonel in 1973, he began a second career at the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a planner. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Please arrive at the cemetery by 2:15 pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 7, 2019