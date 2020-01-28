Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
Swedesboro - On January 27, 2020. Paul, age 26, beloved son Michael Brutschea and Tracie (Richard) Barry. Survived by daughter Caylee, siblings Michael Jr., Matthew Barry, grandparents; Pauline Boris, Thomas (Kim)Brutschea, Linda (Chris) Gimbel, and the late Walter Dymowski, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friend are invited to attend the viewing on Friday 10:30-11:30 am with funeral services starting at 11:30 am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment; Arlington Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
