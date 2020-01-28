|
|
Paul J. Brutschea
Swedesboro - On January 27, 2020. Paul, age 26, beloved son Michael Brutschea and Tracie (Richard) Barry. Survived by daughter Caylee, siblings Michael Jr., Matthew Barry, grandparents; Pauline Boris, Thomas (Kim)Brutschea, Linda (Chris) Gimbel, and the late Walter Dymowski, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friend are invited to attend the viewing on Friday 10:30-11:30 am with funeral services starting at 11:30 am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment; Arlington Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020