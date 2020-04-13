|
Paul J. DeCoursey, Jr.
Cherry Hill, NJ - Paul J. DeCoursey, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Virginia Marie (nee France). Loving father of Paul J. DeCoursey III (Mary Jo) of Lititz, PA; Therese Ryan (Francis) of Haddon Township, NJ; Clifford DeCoursey (Trisha) of Cherry Hill NJ; and John DeCoursey (Patti) of Haddonfield, NJ. Dear grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 7. Paul was born in Phoenixville, PA and grew up in Oaklyn and Haddonfield, NJ. He was a graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School, and upon graduation, enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served during World War II. Following his honorable discharge he entered St. Joseph's University, graduating in 1950. During his college summers, he was a lieutenant with the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, where he met his future bride. He worked for 56 years for Barry Bronze Bearing Company in Camden, NJ, first as a salesman and later as Owner and President. He was an active member of the Camden Lions Club, serving as President, Vice President, and Tail-twister to raise money for the blind. He and Virginia were active and long time members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Haddon Heights, NJ. Paul and Virginia enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends. Later in life, a perfect day for Paul was spent in Avalon bodysurfing, having a beer, and blowing "Taps" on his bugle at the end of the day. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to the Camden Lions Club, 28 Woodhurst Drive, Voorhees NJ 08043-4734. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020