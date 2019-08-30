Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Overbrook High School,
1200 Turnersville Road
Pine Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Overbrook High School
1200 Turnersville Road
Pine Hill, NJ
Blackwood - August 28, 2019. Beloved father of Julia (Michael) Wolfrom and Nora (Sean) Grieve. Dear brother of Susan (Chuck) Bitler. Adored grandfather of Jacob, Samuel, Ruby and Luna. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Overbrook High School, 1200 Turnersville Road, Pine Hill, NJ. Funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am at the High School. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 30, 2019
