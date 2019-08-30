|
|
Paul J. Harmelin
Blackwood - August 28, 2019. Beloved father of Julia (Michael) Wolfrom and Nora (Sean) Grieve. Dear brother of Susan (Chuck) Bitler. Adored grandfather of Jacob, Samuel, Ruby and Luna. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Overbrook High School, 1200 Turnersville Road, Pine Hill, NJ. Funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am at the High School. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 30, 2019