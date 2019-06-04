Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pennsauken, NJ - Paul J. McMahon, age 87, of Pennsauken, passed away on June 1, 2019. He was born to the late William and Geraldine (nee Christmas) McMahon in Philadelphia, PA. Paul proudly served in the US Army from 1951-1954 during the Korean War. He worked his entire life as a Brick Layer and retired from Local Union #5 in Bordentown, NJ. Paul will be remembered for his good sense of humor and will be deeply missed.

Paul is predeceased by his brother, William McMahon.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine McMahon (nee Minguez); sons, Michael McMahon, Joseph McMahon (Diane), John McMahon (Joanne), and Paul McMahon (Debbie); 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on June 7, 2019 from 10am-11am at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A memorial service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA by visiting aspca.org. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
