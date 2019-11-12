|
|
Paul Joseph Petrucelli
Cinnaminson - Paul Joseph Petrucelli of Cinnaminson (formerly of Maple Shade, NJ) died November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Fabrizio). Loving father of Michael Petrucelli (Rob) of Medford, NJ; Lisa DiRenzo (Dan) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Theresa Jones (Doug) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Kelly Jones, Daniel DiRenzo III and Jaclyn Eppihimer. Devoted great grandfather of Grayson, Celeste, Harrison and Anderson. Dear brother of Charles, Leonard and Rocco Petrucelli and the late Michael Petrucelli; Lulu Marconi; Mary Bonjorno; Rita Chiaravalotti and Lena Coccia. Viewing Friday morning 9:30 to 10:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 11am in The Schetter Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019