1/
Paul Kenneth Mailley
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Kenneth Mailley

Maple Shade - On November 3, 2020. Age 62. Born in Camden, NJ, he is the son the late William T. and Charolette (Toth) Mailley. Paul is survived by his sister, Carol Lamaina (Robert); brothers, William Mailley (Tracy), Kenneth Mailley (Joan), Steven Mailley (Colleen); nieces, Kim, Kelly, Lisa, Lauren, Lindsay, Allison; nephews, Colin and Ryan.

Paul was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City and was a graduate of Gloucester City High School.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, November 13th at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow in the New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul to the Guidance Center, P.O. Box 808, Millville, NJ 08332

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Paul Kenneth Mailley. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142.



Published in Courier Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Paul's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sissy and T Baehr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved