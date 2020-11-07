Paul Kenneth Mailley
Maple Shade - On November 3, 2020. Age 62. Born in Camden, NJ, he is the son the late William T. and Charolette (Toth) Mailley. Paul is survived by his sister, Carol Lamaina (Robert); brothers, William Mailley (Tracy), Kenneth Mailley (Joan), Steven Mailley (Colleen); nieces, Kim, Kelly, Lisa, Lauren, Lindsay, Allison; nephews, Colin and Ryan.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City and was a graduate of Gloucester City High School.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, November 13th at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow in the New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul to the Guidance Center, P.O. Box 808, Millville, NJ 08332
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Paul Kenneth Mailley. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142.