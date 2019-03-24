|
Paul Lechler
Cedar Brook, NJ - Paul Alan Lechler, age 74, of Cedar Brook, NJ, passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twp. Beloved husband of the late Dale L. Lechler. Loving father of Wendy Lingle (Steve), Jennifer Lechler (Jonathan Cephas), and Connie Lechler (Rich Ottens). Proud grandfather of Patrick, Autumn, Vivien, and Olive. Dear brother of Carl Lechler (Janice), Linda Lewellen (Walt), Nancy Liss (Charlie) and Barbara Fanelli. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law and best friend Dwight Hlustick.
Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided in the Cedar Brook section of Winslow Twp. since 1992. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He went on to work as an accountant for the State of New Jersey, retiring in 2012. Paul enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as well as bowling, and playing tennis. He was also a member of the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Berlin, NJ.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ and again on Friday March 29, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Due to cemetery restrictions, kindly make donations in lieu of flowers to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019