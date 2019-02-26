|
Paul Louis Kumpf Jr.
Ft Myers Beach, FL - On February 22, 2019 at age 71 peacefully with his beloved wife Rita G. (Levin) at his side passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior. Son of the late Emma (Vennel) and Paul L. Kumpf, He is survived by his sister Linda J. Taylor (Jonathan) and brothers John (Linda) and David (Jill) all of Cherry Hill and loving Uncle to Sarah, Emma, Martha, Christopher, Paul and Phillip. Paul was raised in Erlton (Cherry Hill) and lived in Ocean City, Hollywood Florida and Ft. Myers. He graduated from Delaware Township HS and Goldey-Beacom College with a degree in Finance, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked in Finance for several years then found his passion in Sales, where he was free to build relationships and success on his terms. He was a confident, direct and compassionate big brother and Uncle that will be forever missed.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019