Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kumpf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Louis Kumpf Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Louis Kumpf Jr. Obituary
Paul Louis Kumpf Jr.

Ft Myers Beach, FL - On February 22, 2019 at age 71 peacefully with his beloved wife Rita G. (Levin) at his side passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior. Son of the late Emma (Vennel) and Paul L. Kumpf, He is survived by his sister Linda J. Taylor (Jonathan) and brothers John (Linda) and David (Jill) all of Cherry Hill and loving Uncle to Sarah, Emma, Martha, Christopher, Paul and Phillip. Paul was raised in Erlton (Cherry Hill) and lived in Ocean City, Hollywood Florida and Ft. Myers. He graduated from Delaware Township HS and Goldey-Beacom College with a degree in Finance, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked in Finance for several years then found his passion in Sales, where he was free to build relationships and success on his terms. He was a confident, direct and compassionate big brother and Uncle that will be forever missed.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.