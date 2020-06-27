Paul M. Campana, Jr.



Cherry Hill - On June 25, 2020, age 79, of Cherry Hill, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Fortino) and loving father of Paul M., III (Carla) and Noelle Campana. He is also survived by his granddaughter Liliana Campana. Paul was a retired postal worker and a US Navy veteran. He was a member of Santa Maria Council # 1443 Knights of Columbus and Bishop Eustace Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Sons of Italy, a former volunteer fireman with Ashland/Woodcrest Fire Co. and a member of the Cherry Hill Police Reserve. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made o Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center 125 County House Road Blackwood, NJ 08012.









