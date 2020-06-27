Paul M. Campana Jr.
1940 - 2020
Paul M. Campana, Jr.

Cherry Hill - On June 25, 2020, age 79, of Cherry Hill, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Fortino) and loving father of Paul M., III (Carla) and Noelle Campana. He is also survived by his granddaughter Liliana Campana. Paul was a retired postal worker and a US Navy veteran. He was a member of Santa Maria Council # 1443 Knights of Columbus and Bishop Eustace Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Sons of Italy, a former volunteer fireman with Ashland/Woodcrest Fire Co. and a member of the Cherry Hill Police Reserve. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made o Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center 125 County House Road Blackwood, NJ 08012.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of PAULs passing He will be missed by all who call him friend and brother
Salvatore Gagliardi
Friend
June 27, 2020
Paul, so sorry to hear of the passing of your father! My prayers are with you and your family!!
Paul Moran
Coworker
June 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Peg Whitman
Friend
June 27, 2020
Noelle I am so sorry for your loss. May God Bless you and your family. RIP
Kathy Demaris
June 27, 2020
Paul & Noelle, we are so very sorry about the sudden loss of your Dad. Sonny was such a nice man, and I know you will miss him terribly. Thinking of you and sending healing prayers to you.
Anthony & Joanne Fortino
Family
June 27, 2020
What a nice father-in-law to my daughter., Great role model for his son. Always a smile , and greatly loved our grandaughter. R.I.P.
James Gombosi
June 27, 2020
Noelle, thinking of you & your family during this sad & difficult time. We are keeping you in our prayers.
Sandra Pennise
Friend
June 27, 2020
Noelle and Paul- I was so heart broken when I heard your father had passed. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love during this difficult time .
Elizabeth Wyatt
Friend
