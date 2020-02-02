|
|
Paul M. Rowand
West Berlin - Paul M. Rowand, age 75, of West Berlin, NJ, passed peacefully on January 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Dear brother of Allen (Barbara) Rowand. Loving uncle of Allen, Jr (Kerry) Rowand, Mindy (Joseph) Schmidt, Cindy (Jason) Ralph and Grant Rowand III. Treasured grand uncle of Sierra, Trinity, Amelia and Jacob. Loving nephew of Les (Marge) Walker. Predeceased by his brother Grant Rowand, Jr. (surviving spouse Ida) and his parents Grant Rowand, Sr, and Hazel Walker Rowand. Paul also leaves to cherish his memory many cousins and other relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's visitation on Friday February 7, 2020 from 10-11AM at Giosa Funeral Home, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin NJ 08091 where his funeral service will begin at 11AM; burial to follow at Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family prefers donations to the American Diabetes Assn. 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202, 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation. For lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafhuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020