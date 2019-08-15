Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Mass


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Mass Obituary
Paul Mass, Sr.

Clementon - Paul Mass, Sr., of Clementon, NJ, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Paul left on his own terms, just as he lived. Born in Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jaime and Natividad (née Mas). Beloved husband of the late Beverly Mass. Loving father of Maryann (Michael) McBride, Patty (the late Jose) Andujar, Christina (Don) Ciambrano, Paul Jr. (Tara), Heidi (Dale) Anderson, Stephen, Kevin (Dawn) and the late Tommy. Adored grandfather of 15 and great grandfather to 15.

Paul ran his own trucking business for many years, Paul Mass Trucking, out of Clementon, NJ. He enjoyed baseball and his cats. Debating and teasing were his way of having fun and showing love. He treasured his hometown Mayaguez on "his island."

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Lasting condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now