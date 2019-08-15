|
|
Paul Mass, Sr.
Clementon - Paul Mass, Sr., of Clementon, NJ, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Paul left on his own terms, just as he lived. Born in Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jaime and Natividad (née Mas). Beloved husband of the late Beverly Mass. Loving father of Maryann (Michael) McBride, Patty (the late Jose) Andujar, Christina (Don) Ciambrano, Paul Jr. (Tara), Heidi (Dale) Anderson, Stephen, Kevin (Dawn) and the late Tommy. Adored grandfather of 15 and great grandfather to 15.
Paul ran his own trucking business for many years, Paul Mass Trucking, out of Clementon, NJ. He enjoyed baseball and his cats. Debating and teasing were his way of having fun and showing love. He treasured his hometown Mayaguez on "his island."
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Lasting condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019