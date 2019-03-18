|
|
Paul R. Brosius, Sr.
Gloucester Twp. - Paul R. Brosius, Sr., on March 15, 2019, of Gloucester Twp. Age 97. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Ritter) for 75 years. Devoted father of Carol Thompson (the late Chris), Paul R. Brosius (JoAnn), Glen A. Brosius, and the late Richard W. Brosius (the late Cynthia). Pop-pop of 8 and great pop-pop of 10. Dear brother of Elizabeth Gordon (the late Larry), Glen Brosius (Ginger), and the late Mary Jane Butts and Earl Brosius. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during WWII. He was an assistant Boy Scout leader for 20 years and a member of the Train Association. Paul was also an active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 60 years. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and 9:45am to 10:45am Thursday morning at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Warrick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Funeral Service 11am at the church. Interment Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the address listed above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019