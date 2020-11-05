1/1
Paul R. Merola
Paul R. Merola

West Haven, UT - Formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ - Paul R. Merola, 70, of West Haven, UT, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020, at home.

Paul was born in Camden, NJ on April 26, 1950. He was the son of the late Helen (nee Leon) Merola and A. Paul Merola. The family lived in Collingswood before moving to Delaware Twp (now Cherry Hill). He graduated from Cherry Hill High School West in 1968. While attending school in AZ he met his future wife, Hannah. They eventually settled in UT, raising their two daughters along with their many furry children. Paul worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Utah until his retirement. He loved fly fishing, genealogy, gardening, animals and especially bird watching but most of all, his family.

Beloved husband to Hannah (nee Bolluck) for 42 years. Loving father of Emily Merola of Rockdale, Texas and Natalie Jolley (Brandon) of Roy, UT. Grandfather to Xander Jolley. Dear brother of Karen Flaherty (Patrick) of Oro Valley, AZ. Also survived by his many cousins.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Audubon Society audubon.org or the charity of your choice.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
