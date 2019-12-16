Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Paul Risley
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Risley
Paul Risley Obituary
Westmont - Paul passed away, with his family by his side, on December 12, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 45 years of Linda F. (nee Folweiler). Loving father of Denise Risley of Glendora, NJ and Coby Ries (Barbara) of Westmont, NJ. Proud grandfather of David (Shannon) & Sean Young, Kyra & Jimmy Ries. Adoring great grandfather of Victoria, Sean Paul & Carson. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. During his career Paul worked as a jockey and valet at many racetracks throughout the country. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday, December 21st, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108, where his family will share memories at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his name to The Beebe Humane Society, 707 US-64, Beebe, AR 72012 or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
