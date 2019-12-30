|
Paul V. Daly Jr.
Riverton - Paul V. Daly Jr. of Riverton NJ (Mr. D) on Monday December 30, 2019, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 93 surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was formerly of Philadelphia West Oak Lane Section. Married to his loving and devoted wife Cathy (predeceased 2017) for over 65 cherished years. Survived by daughters Sharon Christenson and Cathy Daly, son Paul Daly, daughter in law Gerry, grandson Jason Christenson, daughter in law Lisa, and great grandchildren Jakub and Allyson, along with cousins, nieces, and nephew.
Graduated North Catholic 1944 and then enlisted in the Navy for two years during WWII on a carrier as a radio operator.
Successfully retired from RCA after 32 years as an accountant.
While simultaneously working at RCA, Paul started his own tax business in 1956 for over 50 years, serving clients many of whom became dear friends.
He was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church for over 60 years, serving as an usher along with numerous other roles that include Knights of Columbus, Eucharist Minister, Finance committee responsible for initiating finance and budgets to successfully build the current Sacred Heart Church under Father Hughes.
Proud Riverton resident serving as Treasurer of the Riverton Historical society for over 26 years including hanging annual Christmas wreaths on all the Riverton gas lamps, participating in the annual 4th of July parade giving out "Did you know cards" and riding a bicycle built for two with Cathy. Paul and Cathy loved living in Riverton for over 64 years developing cherished relationships with neighbors that they considered family, along with hosting annual 4th of July parties.
Paul and Cathy loved to travel that included numerous trips in the US and abroad with family and friends. Paul also enjoyed bowling on the Sacred Heart bowling league and passionate about playing weekly pinochle with valued friends that continued at Riverview Estates.
In 1990, Paul was successful in changing the policy of the Baptist Home AKA Riverview Estates, to accepting and welcoming the first non-Baptist resident.
Relocating to Riverview Estates after the passing of his wife, Paul shared his infectious smile and humor with other residents and great supportive staff, now new friends, along with initiating the first Veterans Day annual recognition ceremony and social events such as Poker with Mr. D along with recognizing resident birthdays.
To all of those that had the pleasure of knowing Paul (Mr. D) please keep his compassionate spirit in your heart.
A viewing for Paul will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, January 4th from 9:30am to 10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, both at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Riverton.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019