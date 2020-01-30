Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd
Marlton, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laurel Hill Bible Church
1260 Blackwood Clementon Rd.
Clementon, NJ
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Laurel Hill Bible Church
1260 Blackwood Clementon Rd
Clementon, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Erial Community Church Cemetery
More Obituaries for Pauline Gollihue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Adele Gollihue


1934 - 2020
Pauline Adele Gollihue Obituary
Pauline Adele Gollihue

MARLTON -

Gollihue, Pauline A. nee Vanderveer, age 86 on Tuesday, January 28th, Marlton, NJ went to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of Rev. Harry E. Gollihue, devoted mother of Keith (Vicki) Gollihue, Karen (Craig) Rickards, Kim (David) Clark, Karol (Robert) Burch. Loving grandmother of Erin (James) Roten, Kelly, Casey (Ryan) Arsenault, Kevin (Teresa) Gollihue, Kaite Rickards, Douglas (Ava) Rickards, Suzanne Clark, Christopher (Lauren) Clark, and Rachel (Drew) Ryman, Kristin, Kyle, Kaleb (Rachel) Burch and great grandchildren, James, Adele Pauline, and John Luke Roten, and Lucie Grace Clark. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Claire Vanderveer, sister of the late Dr. Raymond Vanderveer, and the late brother Harry Vanderveer.

She is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from John Bartram High School. Pauline worked and retired as a Secretary for the Evesham Township Board of Education at Marlton Middle and Frances DeMasi Middle Schools. She was a member of Medford Farms Baptist Church and served as pianist at each church where her husband was the pastor.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the viewing on Tuesday, February 4th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. On Wednesday, February 5th at Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ, visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM , followed by a Celebration of Life service from 11:00-12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Erial Community Church Cemetery immediately following the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Pauline's name to Medford Farms Baptist Church, 1631 Route 206, Tabernacle, NJ 08088
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
