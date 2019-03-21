|
|
Pauline C. Gravenstine
Riverside - Pauline C Gravenstine of Riverside passed away peacefully on March 19th, she was 88.
Pauline was born and was a lifelong resident of Riverside, graduating from Riverside High School class of '48. She was a realtor from 1971 to 2012, co-owner of Prudential Daigle & Gravenstine Realtors in Cinnaminson, vice-president of Burlington County Board of Realtors, member of Cinnaminson Business Association, member of Palmyra-Riverton-Cinnaminson Rotary Club and volunteered at Providence House.
Pauline leaves behind her sons, Mark, Gregg and George, grandchildren, Jayme Gravenstine Cook, Jenna, Dillon, Maxwell, Grace and Lilianna, great-grandchildren, Brody and Cooper Cook.
A viewing for Pauline will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 1:00pm to 1:30pm, with a funeral service at 1:30, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Entombment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019