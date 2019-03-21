Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Gravenstine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Gravenstine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline C. Gravenstine Obituary
Pauline C. Gravenstine

Riverside - Pauline C Gravenstine of Riverside passed away peacefully on March 19th, she was 88.

Pauline was born and was a lifelong resident of Riverside, graduating from Riverside High School class of '48. She was a realtor from 1971 to 2012, co-owner of Prudential Daigle & Gravenstine Realtors in Cinnaminson, vice-president of Burlington County Board of Realtors, member of Cinnaminson Business Association, member of Palmyra-Riverton-Cinnaminson Rotary Club and volunteered at Providence House.

Pauline leaves behind her sons, Mark, Gregg and George, grandchildren, Jayme Gravenstine Cook, Jenna, Dillon, Maxwell, Grace and Lilianna, great-grandchildren, Brody and Cooper Cook.

A viewing for Pauline will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 1:00pm to 1:30pm, with a funeral service at 1:30, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Entombment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now