Pauline M. Martin
Haddonfield, NJ - Pauline M. Martin, age 85, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Martin. Loving mother to James E. and his wife Paula of Cinnaminson NJ and the late Carole and her husband Greg Holmes of Cherry Hill, NJ, Grandmother to Christopher, Stephanie, and Lauren Martin and Ryan and Adam Holmes. 2 sisters, Hazel LaMania of Haddon Twp.,NJ and Valerie Lawless of the UK. 1 brother, late Peter Fearn.
Born and raised in England, Pauline immigrated to America with her family. She found her true love and was married to Ed for over 50 years. She was the Executive Secretary to the Headmaster of Haddonfield Friends for close to thirty years. She work with various charities and loved animals.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thursday Sept. 26th 11AM to 12 Noon at the First Baptist Church of Collingswood 23 Frazer Ave. Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers contribution in her memory may be made to D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, PO Box 9 Glendale, CA 91209 or to the First Baptist Church of Collingswood. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019