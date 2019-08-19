Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:45 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Pauline R. Schwing

Pauline R. Schwing Obituary
Pauline R. Schwing

Washington Twp. - (nee Musso), on August 17, 2019. Age 94. Beloved mother of Susan Gable and Frank Germano, Sr. (Angela). Loving grandmother of Paula Lombardi, Anthony Gable, John Gable, Frank Germano, Jr. and the late William Gable. Cherished great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear stepmother of Ron Schwing, Lynn Novak and John Schwing. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 10:15 - 11:45 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019
