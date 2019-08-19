|
|
Pauline R. Schwing
Washington Twp. - (nee Musso), on August 17, 2019. Age 94. Beloved mother of Susan Gable and Frank Germano, Sr. (Angela). Loving grandmother of Paula Lombardi, Anthony Gable, John Gable, Frank Germano, Jr. and the late William Gable. Cherished great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear stepmother of Ron Schwing, Lynn Novak and John Schwing. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 10:15 - 11:45 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is
Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019