Paulmer Frank Cecchetelli
Somerdale - On February 9, 2020, Paulmer, age 92, beloved husband of the late Joan (Biello). Survived by children Pamela (Robert) Brunette of Somerdale, Richard (the late Susan) of Somerdale, Lorrie (Brian) Nachsin of Turnersville, loving grandfather and great grandfather of Kevin, the late Greg, Jake, Julia, and Zachary, Wesley & Oliver. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday morning 10 to 11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 AM at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020