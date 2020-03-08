|
|
Pearl C. Cox
Voorhees - Pearl C. Cox (nee Strater), on March 8, 2020 of Runnemede. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Jr. Devoted mother of Linda Cox Nelson (James), Daniel Cox (Sandra) and Michael Cox (Barbara). Loving grandmother of Daina, Christopher, Jason, Amy, Daniel, Michael Jr. and Samantha. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Joseph Strater, the late Samuel Jr., Catherine and Alfred. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pearl was a member of the Runnemede Seniors and Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10am on Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 10am at the funeral home. Interment Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Pearl's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078 or SJ Food Bank, 1501 John Tipton Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08110. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020