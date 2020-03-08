Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Pearl Cox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl C. Cox


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl C. Cox Obituary
Pearl C. Cox

Voorhees - Pearl C. Cox (nee Strater), on March 8, 2020 of Runnemede. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Jr. Devoted mother of Linda Cox Nelson (James), Daniel Cox (Sandra) and Michael Cox (Barbara). Loving grandmother of Daina, Christopher, Jason, Amy, Daniel, Michael Jr. and Samantha. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Joseph Strater, the late Samuel Jr., Catherine and Alfred. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pearl was a member of the Runnemede Seniors and Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10am on Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 10am at the funeral home. Interment Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Pearl's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078 or SJ Food Bank, 1501 John Tipton Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08110. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -