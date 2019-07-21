Services
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Newtown, PA - Pearl Kessler, 88, of Newtown, Pa, passed away on July 16, 2019. The wife of the late Walter Kessler, Pearl is survived by her loving children, Linda Kessler, Susan Kessler, Donna Girardi (Les), and Richard Kessler (Pauline); 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Pearl's Life Celebration Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9-10 AM, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave, Langhorne, Pa 19047

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The via their website https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html, or by phone by calling 1-800-227-2345.

To share your fondest memory of Pearl, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 21 to July 22, 2019
