Pedro "Pete" Quinones
Philadelphia - Pedro Juan Quinones-Laboy (Pete) , known by his siblings, aunts, uncles and parents as Jon, of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was 82 years young.
Pedro was born and raised to the age of 21 years in Yauco, Puerto Rico and then left his family to go to Florida for employment, working on farms. He then traveled to Ohio and later to New Jersey where he found his true love in horses. Pedro was a longtime Master groomer/Hot walker at the Philadelphia Racetrack. He was a very hardworking, independent man who was family oriented and took pride in the family he created. Pedro came to Florida not knowing how to speak English so he decided to teach himself. He was a great man and everybody loved him from the store merchant to the neighbor down the street and EVERYBODY at the race track. He was truly loved and respected.
Pedro was born September 13, 1937 to Fransico Quinones and Octavia Laboy. Pedro was the 7th child out of 8 children. He had 4 sisters and 3 brothers. He is survived by his children: Rita Lopez, Pedro Quinones Jr, Joseph Brown, *Rosie Marie Brown, Rhonda L. Robinson, Oscar L. Robinson, Theresa Marie Welch, Christopher Diehl, Rita Diehl and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. *He joins his daughter Rosie Brown in heaven*.
Funeral services will be private. Cremation took place Friday, May 8, 2020. For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020