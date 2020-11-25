Pedro "Pete" Velez
Clementon - Pedro "Pete" Armando Velez, Jr. on Nov. 23, 2020 of Clementon, NJ, age 76.
Pete was born on Dec. 5, 1943 in Manhattan, NYC. He proudly and honorably served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He joined the NJ State Police in 1970 and was a graduate of the 82nd Class. He retired on August 1, 1998 as a Sergeant First Class but his time as a State Trooper was never forgotten through the stories he shared.
Pete was known as the "Mayor" of the development where he raised his children in Blackwood, NJ, always joking with his neighbors and offering a helping hand. He also enjoyed sail and sport fishing.
Pete is survived by his beloved wife Gloria "GL" (nee Pensyl) of 55 years, his two beautiful daughters Renee Ricchezza and Michele Gittens, his sons-in-law who he referred to as his "sons" Joseph Ricchezza, Esq. and Lieutenant Jason Gittens (Gloucester Township Police Department), and his adored grandchildren, Gianna Gloria Ricchezza, Joseph Ricchezza IV, and Chase Nicholas Gittens.
Pete is also survived by his cousin Raul Rodriguez, his cousin Melvin Rodriguez with whom he had a special bond, dear to his heart loyal friend Paul Fulginiti who he fondly regarded as his "brother", as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pete's love for his family will not be forgotten. He was known to ask his daughters and grandchildren "How much" referring to their love for each other, to which they would respond "Whole bunch and Whole Universe." That love will carry on forever in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 20350 Ventura Blvd, Ste 240, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, whose cause is close to Pete's heart. To protect the health of family and friends, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com