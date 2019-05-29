|
Peggy A. Singleton
Camden - Departed this life on 5/14/19. Peggy's passing is preceded by: her father and Mother; her sisters, Toni -Marguerite; and her brothers - Shirley- Wendell Johnson Sr., and Thomas Johnson Jr. Peggy leaves cherish precious memories of her life: - Matthew Sr., five (5) devoted children, Maryann Singleton of Woodbury, New Jersey, Matthew Singleton Jr. of Woolwich, New Jersey, Claudette Singleton of Deptford New Jersey, Mark Singleton of Woodbury New Jersey, Renee Patterson (Robert Sr.) of Newark Delaware, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives. Serv Thurs 11am at Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1860 S. 10th St., Camden, NJ. View 10am-11am. Int at Gates of Heaven Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019