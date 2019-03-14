|
Perry Francis Buckley, Sr.
Of The Villas, NJ - Formerly of Mt. Laurel. Passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann (nee Keeney) for over 58 years. Loving father of Perry Francis Buckley, Jr. (Jeanmarie), Cheryl Lynn Reca (Michael) and Kimberly Ann Fraioli (Christopher). Devoted grandfather of Perry Francis Buckley, III, Andrew Francis Reca, Jaclyn Christine Buckley, Casey Lynn Reca, Kaylee Ah-Hyun Fraioli and Trevor John Fraioli. Mr. Buckley worked for several different IT companies, including many years at UNISYS. In his retirement, his passion was working as Cape May's Lighthouse Keeper for the Midatlantic Center for Arts and Humanities (MAC). Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at 10:30am on Monday, March 18 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. The family will greet friends following the Mass. Burial will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to MAC to benefit the Cape May Lighthouse or the Wildwood Aviation Museum, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019