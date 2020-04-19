|
Pete Taylor
Voorhees Twp. - On April 15, 2020, Age 63. Born on August 4, 1956 in Rochester, New York, the son of Thomas Taylor of Rochester, New York and Charlotte Little Taylor, of Winona, Minnesota, Rochester, New York and Princeton, New Jersey.
At ten years old, Pete moved to the Bancroft School in Haddonfield with summers in Owl's Head, Maine. He liked his greenhouse work but did other work as well.
Pete is survived by his sister Tamsin Taylor, sister Elizabeth Bodien and her husband Bruce Bodien, and brother Tim Taylor and his wife Billie Taylor. He is predeceased by his sister Keta Taylor Colby whose daughter Charlie Colby lives in California. He also leaves behind the "second family" of Bancroft -- the staff and other persons served.
Pete liked popular music, dancing and sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He travelled to a number of places including east Africa and the Holy Lands.
Pete faced a number of challenges with Down syndrome and also Alzheimer's disease near the end of his life. Nevertheless, Pete, a great hugger, had a fun-loving personality. He brought joy to many. One of his favorite expressions was "all is possible, all is possible."
For those who might wish to make a donation in Pete's memory, the family would suggest a donation to your local food bank or any local organization helping those affected by the pandemic, or to Bancroft: 1255 Caldwell Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Att: Susan Piergallini, Development. Please in memo:Pete Taylor.
Due to the executive order from Governor Murphy, Pete will be cremated privately. A memorial service will be announced once the executive order lifts.
